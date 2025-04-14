Keshad Johnson News: Strong showing in season finale

Johnson notched 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-118 loss to Washington.

With Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and other key Heat players resting ahead of the Play-In Tournament, Johnson saw the biggest workload of his NBA career and turned it into personal bests in points and boards. The rookie forward should return to the end of the Miami bench in the postseason.