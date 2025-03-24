Kessler Edwards News: Expected to play Tuesday

The Mavericks are expected to make Edwards active for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Since signing a two-way deal with Dallas in August, Edwards has been active for 49 games at the NBA level, one less than the maximum amount allotted to two-way players. Because he's approaching the 50-game limit, the Mavericks opted to make Edwards inactive for their last two contests, but with Anthony Davis (adductor) in line to rest against the Knicks after returning from a lengthy absence in Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets, Edwards will likely be tasked with filling minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday. Due to their salary-cap situation, the Mavericks aren't able to sign any player to the 15-man roster until April 10, when the team would have just two games left in the regular season. Even if Edwards isn't upgraded off his two-way deal until after that date, he would still be able to play in G League games with the Texas Legends in the meantime.