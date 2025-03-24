Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kessler Edwards headshot

Kessler Edwards News: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Mavericks are expected to make Edwards active for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Since signing a two-way deal with Dallas in August, Edwards has been active for 49 games at the NBA level, one less than the maximum amount allotted to two-way players. Because he's approaching the 50-game limit, the Mavericks opted to make Edwards inactive for their last two contests, but with Anthony Davis (adductor) in line to rest against the Knicks after returning from a lengthy absence in Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets, Edwards will likely be tasked with filling minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday. Due to their salary-cap situation, the Mavericks aren't able to sign any player to the 15-man roster until April 10, when the team would have just two games left in the regular season. Even if Edwards isn't upgraded off his two-way deal until after that date, he would still be able to play in G League games with the Texas Legends in the meantime.

Kessler Edwards
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now