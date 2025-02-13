Kessler Edwards News: Taking advantage of opportunity

Edwards recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 victory over Golden State.

The 24-year-old is shouldering a big workload in the Mavericks' injury-ravaged frontcourt, and while he doesn't offer much offense of his own, Edwards is making an impact with his defense. He's contributed multiple steals and blocks in back-to-back starts while averaging 29.5 minutes a contest, and Wednesday's six assists were also a career high. P.J. Washington (ankle) won't be back until after the All-Star break while Anthony Davis (thigh) figures to be sidelined into March, so Edwards could continue to have some short-term value as a bargain DFS option.