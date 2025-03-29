Kevin Durant News: Leading scorer in loss

Durant notched 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 23 points led the Suns as Durant topped 20 for the fifth straight game and the 12th time in 14 March contests. On the month, the 36-year-old superstar is averaging 27.1 points, 6.3 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.1 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and an impressive 52.2 percent from beyond the arc.