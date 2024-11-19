Khris Middleton Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Middleton (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Bulls.
Middleton has yet to debut this season, and while the Bucks continue to assess him on a game-to-game basis, there's no clear timetable for his return. His next chance to play will come against the Pacers on Friday, and with Middleton out, players such as Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince should continue to handle increased roles in the rotation.
