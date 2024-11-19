Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 3:49pm

Middleton (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Bulls.

Middleton has yet to debut this season, and while the Bucks continue to assess him on a game-to-game basis, there's no clear timetable for his return. His next chance to play will come against the Pacers on Friday, and with Middleton out, players such as Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince should continue to handle increased roles in the rotation.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now