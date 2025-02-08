Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 7:02am

Middleton (not with team) is listed as out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.

The Wizards acquired Middleton from the Bucks on Wednesday, but the veteran wing will receive more time off to get integrated to his new team before making his debut. Middleton had been serving as the Bucks' sixth man prior to being traded, but he could enter the Wizards' starting five once he's ready to suit up for Washington.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
