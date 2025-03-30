Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Won't suit up vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 3:30pm

Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Middleton will miss his second consecutive contest due to right knee soreness, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the club continues to exercise caution with the veteran forward. The 33-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Kings. Jaylen Martin and Tristan Vukcevic are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Middleton, Kyshawn George (ankle) and Anthony Gill (hip) being sidelined.

Khris Middleton
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now