Khris Middleton News: Muted effort in return

Middleton racked up nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to Toronto.

Middleton slid straight back into the starting lineup, returning after missing the previous game as part of his injury-management plan. The veteran is an odd fit in Washington, making his long-term future questionable, to say the least. For now, it appears as though he will serve as an experienced leader any time he is on the floor. The Wizards have their eyes firmly set on the draft lottery, meaning Middleton will almost certainly continue to miss games moving forward.