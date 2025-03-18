Khris Middleton News: Plays just 11 minutes in loss

Middleton totaled four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 112-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Middleton and Jordan Poole were pulled at halftime of this game despite the fact that the team was already shorthanded. That allowed players such as AJ Johnson and Jaylen Martin to see extended run, and they made the most of their opportunity. The Wizards don't have much to play for in the final stretch, so Middleton could be a headache to roster in fantasy formats at times.