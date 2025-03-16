Killian Hayes News: Dominates off bench in G League
Hayes recorded 38 points (15-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 130-116 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
After his 10-day contract expired with the Nets, Hayes returned to the G League's Long Island Nets. Friday was his first G League outing since Feb. 13 and 38 points was a season-high mark. Across 30 G League appearances, Hayes has averaged 16.8 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from deep.
Killian Hayes
Free Agent
