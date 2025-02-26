NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a nine-game slate available for DFS play on Wednesday, and I plan on keeping the good vibes going after having one of my most profitable weekends of the season. A third-place GPP finish padded my excellent totals, and we also cashed across the board on Monday, so let's keep it going! Tip-off for the first contests is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

There may be blowouts on the horizon for several games tonight, so more reliable first-unit production should be found in games with narrower spreads. This means that Miami and Atlanta are more in play. The Knicks are 10-point favorites against the Sixers, but Towns' potential absence could make this game a little closer.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Guerschon Yabusele (eye) - OUT

The lack of available size should move Andre Drummond ($5,000) into the starting lineup, making him an excellent budget center candidate against the Knicks.

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Towns' potential absence would be unfortunate given Philly's lack of depth at center, but Precious Achiuwa ($6,400) would be in line for more time if Towns can't make it.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

IND T.J. McConnell (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although one should monitor the situation prior to game lock, Andrew Nembhard ($5,200) and Ben Sheppard ($3,800) become viable options if the absences hold.

MIA Bam Adebayo (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Kel'el Ware ($5,800) is also dealing with an injury, he is probable to play and would see an increased load if Adebayo is out.

CHI Nikola Vucevic (calf) - OUT

CHI Jalen Smith (concussion) - OUT

Although Zach Collins ($5,000) also has an injury tag, he is expected to play and should serve as the team's starting center.

LAC Norman Powell (knee) - OUT

Powell's absence will require Kawhi Leonard ($7,800) to apply himself, although there's no guarantee he'll play sufficient minutes.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - OUT

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Walker Kessler (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - OUT

Brice Sensabaugh ($4,800) is my favorite pivot as the Jazz continue to struggle with several injuries.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players over $10k for Wednesday's slate, and all three players are healthy. I think I'll pass on Jayson Tatum ($10,100) as he'll need to save his energy for a big game against Cleveland on the horizon. I will also take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) over Cade Cunningham ($10,100), as SGA will face the Nets.

There's no shortage of talent in the $9k range. Domantas Sabonis ($9,800) is a no-brainer against Utah's depleted frontcourt, and I'll take a chance with Jalen Brunson ($9,100) if Towns is a confirmed scratch.

I like two centers in the $8k range, as both Alperen Sengun ($8,600) and Ivica Zubac ($8,100) have excellent matchups. I favor Zubac's spot a bit more due to the lower salary and the absence of Nikola Vucevic.

Also consider: Tyler Herro, MIA ($8,500) vs. ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($8,000) @ MIA

Daniels is getting a little expensive, but he can still smash the value with this salary. Since he's substantially cheaper than Trae Young ($9,400), Daniels has become the DFS darling for Atlanta, posting comparable totals to his teammate.

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,600) @ UTA

LaVine is starting to feel it with the Kings, and his 42-point result is evidence. He relied on a red-hot three-point shot to get to that total, and while he may not need to do as much against the short-handed Jazz, we should still get a solid first half out of him.

Deni Avdija, POR ($7,300) @ WAS

I think Portland is a better team than their record would indicate, and they have a very winnable game against the Wizards. It's a revenge spot for Avdija as he takes on his former team, and I think he'll be primed to put on a show against them. I also like Anfernee Simons ($7,100) in this spot.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,600) @ NYK

Oubre's star has faded a bit due to Quentin Grimes's ($5,700) standout play, and while I still think they are interchangeable, Oubre found his way to a double-double in his last matchup against the Knicks. Grimes also had 21 points in that game, so both guys are worth a look.

Also consider: Andrew Wiggins, MIA ($6,700) vs. ATL

VALUE PLAYS

Below you'll find my favorite players below $6,000, with one player listed per position. Don't overuse the list, but/pick one or two players to help with any salary cap issues.

PG Killian Hayes, DET ($4,400)

SG/SF Jordan Clarkson, UTA ($5,900)

SF/PF Aaron Nesmith, IND ($4,700)

PF Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($5,800)

C Day'Ron Sharpe, BKN ($5,800)

