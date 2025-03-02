Killian Hayes News: Reaches free agency

Hayes became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Nets expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Look for the Nets to either re-sign Hayes to a second 10-day deal or bring aboard another player to fill the vacant roster spot before their next game Tuesday in San Antonio. After signing with Brooklyn on Feb. 20, Hayes appeared in each of the Nets' ensuing six games, making five starts while averaging 9.0 points (on 41.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest.