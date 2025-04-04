Klay Thompson Injury: Won't return Friday

Thompson won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.

The Mavericks didn't disclose further details of the illness affecting Thompson, but they're going to be cautious with the veteran sharpshooter, as the last thing Dallas needs right now is another starter going down with an injury. Max Christie started the second half over Thompson, and he could be in line for an uptick in minutes in case Thompson is unable to play Saturday in the second leg of the back-to-back set.