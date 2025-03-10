Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Battling viral illness
Porzingis announced via his personal X account Monday that he's dealing with an unidentified viral illness and remains without a timetable for a return.
Porzingis stated that he's currently working with the team's medical staff to fully identify and treat the illness, but he is getting better. The big man has missed Boston's last six matchups due to the illness and will presumably miss at least a few more games while on the road to recovery.
