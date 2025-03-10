Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Battling viral illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Porzingis announced via his personal X account Monday that he's dealing with an unidentified viral illness and remains without a timetable for a return.

Porzingis stated that he's currently working with the team's medical staff to fully identify and treat the illness, but he is getting better. The big man has missed Boston's last six matchups due to the illness and will presumably miss at least a few more games while on the road to recovery.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now