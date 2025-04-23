NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 23

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The first round of the playoffs continues Wednesday with a trio of Game 2 contests. The first tip-off begins in Boston at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with the best DFS endorsements of the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The totals for Game 1 were lower than expected, and Vegas has adjusted its numbers to reflect that. The 197.5 total for the ORL/BOS stands out, as we rarely see a total dip below 200 in the NBA. The other totals are also low, and I don't think the metric gives us a clear advantage for a contest to target tonight.

INJURIES

BOS Jayson Tatum (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

Tatum will likely miss tonight, and on/off-court data for the year shows that Jaylen Brown ($8,100) gets the biggest production boost when Tatum is off the floor. We'll include other Celtics in our endorsements, but Brown deserves extra attention in this scenario.

ELITE PLAYERS

Wednesday's player pool is devoid of players with five-figure salaries, but we have a wide assortment of options above $8,000. To meet value at this level, we need players who will post 40 FDFPs and higher, with the $9k options needing a substantially higher total. Bam Adebayo ($8,800) and Alperen Sengun ($8,500) are pricey big men who warrant serious consideration, and Tatum's absence should allow for more opportunities from Franz Wagner ($8,300). Taking a Warrior elite is a slightly tougher call, as it's a toss-up between Stephen Curry ($9,000) and Jimmy Butler as the top scorer. I will likely avoid the spot due to the repercussions of making the wrong pick.

Also consider: Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,800) vs. ORL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($7,400) vs. ORL

White will get more attention from Orlando's defense with Tatum off the court, but it's hard to fade him when his shot is dialed in. He showed off with a team-high 30 points in Game 1, and although I think Brown is set up for a big game, White is equally capable of posting a high number against an Orlando defense that struggled to contain him.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,000) vs. MIA

Both of Cleveland's starting guards are fine, but guys like White and Mitchell were a little higher in my projections. Since Evan Mobley's ($8,600) Game 1 total failed to meet value, I am inclined to go with Allen for $1,600 less. If I had to go with a guard, Darius Garland ($7,700) is the way to go.

Davion Mitchell, MIA ($6,000) @ CLE

Mitchell was very effective in Game 1 and came tantalizingly close to a double-double. A knock on Mitchell is his limited eligibility, but several guards have eligibility at both positions. We can use Mitchell at PG without sacrificing too much.

Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,900) vs. GSW

As we hunt in the depths for a balancing budget option, Brooks shows up as a decent option. He can pop if the game flows in his direction, and he seems to enjoy mixing it up inside with Draymond Green ($6,600), who is always a viable playoff option. If Brooks isn't to your liking, I'm willing to take a chance on Jabari Smith ($5,100), who finished with a similar game total to Brooks in the first game of the series.

Also consider: Ty Jerome, CLE ($5,600) vs. MIA

Deep Dive: Sam Hauser, BOS ($4,100) vs. ORL

