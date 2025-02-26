Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was a late scratch Tuesday against the Raptors, though Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game that he expected him to suit up Wednesday. The questionable tag suggests that it's no longer a lock that Porzingis will receive the green light. Luke Kornet is out for personal reasons, so Al Horford, Torrey Craig and Neemias Queta may be asked to step up.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
