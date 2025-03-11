Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:54pm

Porzingis (illness) is listed as questionable on the Celtics' official injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.

Despite multiple reports deeming Porzingis doubtful, Boston officially lists the star big man as questionable due to an illness. Regardless, Al Horford and Luke Kornet should receive increased playing time if Porzingis is ultimately downgraded to out.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
