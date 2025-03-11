Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Officially listed as questionable
Porzingis (illness) is listed as questionable on the Celtics' official injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Despite multiple reports deeming Porzingis doubtful, Boston officially lists the star big man as questionable due to an illness. Regardless, Al Horford and Luke Kornet should receive increased playing time if Porzingis is ultimately downgraded to out.
