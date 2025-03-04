Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Participates in practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:58am

Porzingis (illness) went through practice Tuesday, Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reports.

Porzingis has missed the last two games for the Celtics with an illness but could be trending toward returning to the floor Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. If the veteran big man can't play against Portland, Boston will likely turn to Al Horford to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now