Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 6:50pm

Porzingis will require stitches after sustaining a nasal laceration during Friday's game against the Suns, and he is questionable to return, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

it wouldn't be a surprise if Prozingis remains sidelined with the game coming to a close, and the nasal injury could be something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards. Luke Kornet will likely shoulder the workload at center if Porzingis is unable to return.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
