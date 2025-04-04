Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Porzingis will require stitches after sustaining a nasal laceration during Friday's game against the Suns, and he is questionable to return, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

it wouldn't be a surprise if Prozingis remains sidelined with the game coming to a close, and the nasal injury could be something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Wizards. Luke Kornet will likely shoulder the workload at center if Porzingis is unable to return.