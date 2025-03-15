Kristaps Porzingis News: Will be limited against Brooklyn
Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets but will operate on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Boston's last eight games due to an illness. However, Porzingis will likely play fewer than his season average of 28.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now