Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Will be limited against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Nets but will operate on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing Boston's last eight games due to an illness. However, Porzingis will likely play fewer than his season average of 28.9 minutes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
