Kyshawn George Injury: Exits game with ankle injury

George went to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

George's left foot landed on Jakob Poeltl while the two were battling for a rebound. George was checked on by trainers but was able to walk off the floor under his own power and into the locker room. Justin Champagnie will see an uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as George is absent from Monday's game.