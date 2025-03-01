Lauri Markkanen Injury: Will remain out Sunday

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Markkanen will miss a fourth straight game, and Sunday's outing is the first half of a back-to-back set, so the big man can be considered questionable at best for Monday's matchup with the Pistons. With John Collins (rest/back) also out, Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski are all candidates for increased roles.