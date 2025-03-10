Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

There was a chance that Markkanen would play Monday after being listed as questionable, but he'll instead miss a ninth straight game due to a back injury. KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh will continue to see more playing time due to Markkanen's absence. Markkanen's next chance to play is Wednesday against Memphis.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
