Lauri Markkanen Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Boston
Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
There was a chance that Markkanen would play Monday after being listed as questionable, but he'll instead miss a ninth straight game due to a back injury. KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh will continue to see more playing time due to Markkanen's absence. Markkanen's next chance to play is Wednesday against Memphis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now