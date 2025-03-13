Lauri Markkanen News: Puts 14 points in return

Markkanen (back) tallied 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 122-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Markkanen made his return from a nine-game absence Wednesday, with his re-entry into the starting lineup coinciding with the NBA issuing a $100,000 fine to the Jazz for violating the league's player participation policy by not making the veteran forward available for a March 5 game against the Wizards, "as well as other recent games." Though Markkanen took on something resembling a normal workload in his return, his availability as well as that of several other key Utah rotation players could vary wildly from game to game over the final month of the season as the 15-51 Jazz play out the string and look to improve their lottery odds.