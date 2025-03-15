Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lauri Markkanen headshot

Lauri Markkanen News: Sits in second half Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Markkanen accumulated 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 19 minutes during Friday's 126-118 loss to Toronto.

The 27-year-old forward didn't play a minute in the second half, but there's been no indication from the Jazz that Markkanen aggravated the back injury that cost him nine games from late February into March, so the decision can be chalked up to workload-related reasons. With Utah locked in a race to the bottom with Washington for the worst record in the league, it wouldn't be a surprise if Markkanen's rests got more frequent down the stretch.

Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now