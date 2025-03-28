Leonard Miller News: Reaches 30 points in double-double
Miller finished with 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 45 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.
Miller shined in Friday's G League battle, leading all Iowa players in scoring, shots made and blocks while finishing as one of two players with a double-digit rebound total in a double-double performance. Miller has appeared in 25 G League contests this season, averaging 24.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
