Leonard Miller News: Reaches 30 points in G League

Miller finished with 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 127-123 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Miller has appeared in 25 G League contests this season, averaging 24.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest. He's a member of Minnesota's 15-man roster but hasn't been able to stake a claim to a regular spot in the rotation at the NBA level.