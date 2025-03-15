Luguentz Dort Injury: Doesn't return Saturday

Dort did not return to Saturday's win against the Pistons after suffering a groin injury in third quarter. He finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assists and one block over 27 minutes.

Dort suffered the injury when he slipped awkwardly after his foot tangled with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Dort did not return after going to the locker room, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso would stand to see their minutes increase if Dort is ruled out for Sunday's contest.