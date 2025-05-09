Luguentz Dort News: Non-factor in Game 3 loss

Dort fouled out of Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals after recording three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Dort failed to have an impact, scoring fewer than five points for the third time in the past five games. Although he provides the Thunder with a reliable defensive presence, Dort's inability to score with any consistency can be an issue at times. Dort will look to redeem himself when the two teams meet again Sunday.