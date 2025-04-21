Luguentz Dort News: Plays light minutes in blowout win

Dort (knee) tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 22 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-80 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Dort was sidelined for the Thunder's final three games of the regular season due to right patellofemoral injury management, but his absences were seemingly precautionary with Oklahoma City having clinched the league's best record. The veteran forward was fresh heading into the start of the postseason, but the Thunder didn't have to overextend Dort in the blowout win. He played 22 minutes -- seven less than his season average -- before the Thunder subbed out Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren out of the game for good while up 51 points with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.