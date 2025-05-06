Luguentz Dort News: Scores 14 points in loss

Dort supplied 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dort took a Nikola Jokic elbow to the head Monday, but he escaped without an injury. On a night in which Jalen Williams couldn't get anything going, both Dort and Alex Caruso stepped up in a big way with a combined 34 points. This performance could help Dort build some confidence, as he scored a combined 14 points in his previous three outings.