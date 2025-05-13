Luguentz Dort News: Sinks four triples in victory

Dort notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dort went just 1-for-4 from three-point range across the first three quarters. However, the defensive-minded swingman hit three clutch triples in the first six minutes of the fourth, helping the Thunder pull within striking distance down the stretch. Dort has shot just 32.6 percent from the field in the Western Conference Semifinals, during which he has averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 27.6 minutes per contest.