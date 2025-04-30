Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic News: Back to start second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 9:19pm

Doncic (back) has returned from the locker room and will start the second half of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Doncic took a fall at the end of the first half and looked to be in some discomfort while reaching for his back. However, the halftime pause was long enough for Doncic to recover, and he's ready to go for the final 24 minutes of Game 5.

