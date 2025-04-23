Luka Doncic News: Just misses triple-double Tuesday

Doncic finished Tuesday's 94-85 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with a game-high 31 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 42 minutes.

After a huge 37-point playoff debut for the Lakers on Saturday in a losing effort, Doncic got a little more help Tuesday and delivered a more well-rounded stat line as a result, nearly coming away with his 11th career postseason triple-double. Doncic has averaged 31.0 points, 9.4 boards, 7.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.7 steals in his 52 career playoff games, and there's little reason to expect a slowdown in Game 3 on Friday when the series shifts to Minnesota.