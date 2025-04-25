Luka Doncic News: Limited due to illness

Doncic recorded 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Doncic logged 40 minutes despite coming into the game with an apparent illness. He was clearly bothered throughout the game, repeatedly clutching at his stomach. While his numbers were certainly above average, he was well below what we might expect to see from someone of his talent. The Lakers now trail 2-1 in the series despite winning the first game. The two teams will face off in Game 4 on Sunday, where the Lakers will be hoping for a healthier version of their superstar.