Luka Doncic News: Pours in 38 in Sunday's loss

Doncic ended Sunday's 116-113 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 38 points (13-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes.

The 26-year-old superstar led Los Angeles in scoring, but he couldn't match Anthony Edwards' 43 points. Doncic and the Lakers are on the brink of elimination, but it's through little fault of his -- he's topped 30 points in three of four games during the series, averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.