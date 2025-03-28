Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Beasley has been added to the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to the late scratch of Tobias Harris (calf), Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris will miss Friday's game due to a left calf contusion, so Beasley will jump into the starting lineup, and he should handle a more prominent role on offense. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range when deployed in a starting role.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now