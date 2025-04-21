NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 21

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We get a nice advantage in the playoffs thanks to recency data, and we'll use the Game 1 scenarios as a good guide for production moving forward. Monday's two-game offering will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and I've got you covered with the evening's best endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Game 2 matchups will be pivotal for all four teams. Although Detroit was handled with ease in Game 1, I predict they'll bounce back in a closely contested Game 2. Conversely, Denver made a lot of errors in Game 1, but I expect them to work out the kinks in Game 2. The Clippers will need to limit their reliance on James Harden to save them, and they'll need more from Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac to even the series.

INJURIES

There are no significant injuries to report for today's games.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above the $10k threshold this evening. Although Nikola Jokic ($12,500) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,100) scored well into the 60-FDFP range in their Game 1 contests, Cade Cunningham ($10,300) came well short of hitting 5x value. This is a trend I will trust moving forward. What's more interesting is that Towns replicated Jokic's total for $2,400 less. It's easy to imagine that these two totals will settle with Jokic as the high producer, but fading Jokic and opting for Towns at center seems like the better play when they are sharing the slate.

We have five players to choose from between $8,000 - $9,900. James Harden ($9,700) and Jalen Brunson ($8,800) both justified their high salaries with value-meeting evenings, but Brunson looks like the better value based on the $900 salary difference. The overtime period helped Jamal Murray ($8,300) out, but his ability to get to 40 FDFPs is slightly less likely.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

OG Anunoby, NYK ($7,300) vs. DET

We'll end up getting this spot wrong more often than not, as it's been tough to prognosticate the best total among Anunoby, Josh Hart ($7,700) and Mikal Bridges ($6,500). For now, it seems like Anunoby sets up best against the Pistons, and his salary is a little more reasonable than Hart's. Bridges fell well short of projections in Game 1. The triple stack of Brunson, Anunoby and Towns is definitely in play tonight.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,400) @ NYK

It was Harris, not Cunningham, who came away with the highest total for the Pistons in Game 1. He did most of his damage in the first half and drilled four three-pointers in the loss. If he can log a bit more usage in the second half and have a balanced evening, his total could go north of his 37.2-FDFP performance in Game 1.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,000) vs. LAC

Gordon posted a value-crushing score in Game 1, and the game flow of this matchup seems to heavily favor the big man. He was able to slip by the Clippers with several successful drives to the basket, and he was also an adept rebounder. He's an excellent value below the FD median.

Malik Beasley, DET ($5,600) @ NYK

Beasley was red-hot in the Game 1 loss, and his six three-pointers kept the Pistons competitive in the contest. Despite the impressive line, Beasley is still clocking in well below the FD median. Although the Knicks clearly have the upper hand, we'd be foolish to avoid Beasley while his shot is dialed in.

Tim Hardaway, DET (($4,400) @ NYK

I guess we could have suspected a usage increase from the veteran in the playoffs, but Hardway's heavy involvement in Game 1 came as a bit of a surprise. Based on watching the game, I was shocked to see a total of only 23.9 FDFPs, as it seemed like he was active enough to merit a higher total. Lower ancillary numbers were the culprit, and we'd need to see an improvement in that area. Still, he logged 28 minutes and is trending in the right direction.

