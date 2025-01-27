Malik Beasley News: Lights it up from deep off bench

Beasley accumulated 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 110-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Beasley again provided a much-needed spark off the Pistons bench in Monday's showdown, leading all Detroit players in threes made while pacing all second unit players in scoring over a bench-leading minute total. Beasley has connected on five or more threes in 17 outings this season, 14 of which have come off the bench. He has stayed hot from deep as of late, connecting on at least three threes in four straight outings.