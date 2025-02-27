Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Sasser headshot

Marcus Sasser News: Logs 21 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 8:45am

Sasser tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 21 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 win over the Celtics.

Sasser saw extended playing time Wednesday with Dennis Schroder (ankle) unavailable. The 24-year-old has seen his minutes dwindle since the Pistons acquired Schroder, not appearing in four of the previous six games. With the Pistons in a surprise playoff push but also dealing with injuries, it remains to be seen whether or not Sasser will consistently be in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.

Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons
