NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7

There are seven games in the NBA on Friday night, but FanDuel's main slate excludes the Jazz-Suns nightcap. We have some elevated offensive expectations and a relatively light injury report, though a couple heavy favorites may cause issues as to how we decide to invest in high-end salary.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 2/7 @11:30 a.m. ET:

San Antonio Spurs (-10.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 228.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-17.5) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 237.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 243.0)

Miami Heat (-6) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 210.5)

Philadelphia 76ers (-4) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 228.0)

Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder (-19) (O/U: 230.5)

As mentioned, there are two matchups projected to be blowouts in Cavs-Wizards and Raptors-Thunder. As a result, DFS players may want to tread carefully with significant investment from the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to probability of limited minutes for should those games unfold as expected.

With all but one predicting at least 228 points, we have an encouraging outlook for offensive production. The two potential mismatches could see those strong individual performances spread out among the favorites' first and second units, yet the Bucks-Hawks represents the most favorable DFS environment overall.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Giannis can't go, Bobby Portis will likely draw another start at power forward while Damian Lillard's usage would skyrocket.

Cade Cunningham, DET (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Cunningham not be able to play, Dennis Schroder could conceivably draw a start in his Pistons' debut or Marcus Sasser could slide into the first unit for the first time this season. Jaden Ivey would also project as a beneficiary in terms of increased usage based on trends.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Ball is absent, KJ Simpson should draw another start while Miles Bridges would enjoy the biggest bump in usage on the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

RJ Barrett, TOR (concussion): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (hip): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (ankle): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (trade acquisition): QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Kuzma, MIL (trade acquisition): QUESTIONABLE

Jusuf Nurkic, CHA (trade acquisition): QUESTIONABLE

Khris Middleton, WAS (trade acquisition): QUESTIONABLE

De'Andre Hunter, CLE (trade acquisition): QUESTIONABLE

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Brook Lopez, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Nikola Jovic, MIA (calf): PROBABLE

Tobias Harris, DET (calf): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): PROBABLE

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (shoulder): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($12,200), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,800), Cade Cunningham ($10,600), Joel Embiid ($10,600) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,200).

Wemby is essentially a lock for at least a double-double every time he takes the floor and hasn't gone under 42 FD points since Jan. 19.

If Giannis is able to play through his calf injury, he'll look to extend an eight-game streak with at least 52 FD.

As mentioned earlier, Gilgeous-Alexander could be in for reduced minutes if the Thunder live up to their status as 19-point favorites, and he's coming off a 75.1 FD performance against the Suns.

Should Cunningham be available, he'll look to build on a five-game run where he's produced over 50 FD - including 70.9 against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Embiid doesn't carry an injury designation Friday and posted 55.2 FD over 36 minutes on Tuesday against the Mavs after an extended absence, so neither rust nor conditioning should be a concern.

Maxey still registered 60.3 FD with Embiid available and has exceeded 53 from six of the last eight.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,500)

Young has gone over 42 FD during three straight and at least 32 actual points in each, thereby making him popular Friday.

De'Aaron Fox, SAN ($9,300)

Fox hit the ground running on his Spurs debut Wednesday with 57.5 FD and should remain highly rostered.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,200)

Lillard is fully expected to play and just recorded 55.8 FD against the Hornets on Wednesday without Giannis.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,000)

Barnes has frequently flashed a floor of 40 FD and will be playing Friday without both RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($8,400)

Bridges is averaging 43.7 FD across his last six and may be taking the floor without LaMelo Ball again along with the recently-traded Mark Williams, which will likely lead to a usage rate comfortably north of 30.0 percent.

Key Values

Bobby Portis, MIL at ATL ($6,800)

Giannis Antetokounmpo could sit out again, yet Portis holds appeal at his salary irrespective of his teammate's availability. He scored a whopping 61.9 FD on the strength of a 23-point, 17-rebound double-double on Wednesday against the Hornets while filling in, which was actually his second tally of 60-plus this season. Portis has managed at least 31.9 14 times, with eight of those on the second unit. He also dropped 26.8 FD through only 23 minutes in one of his two previous meetings with the Hawks, who also check in ranked 28th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (27.8) with the third-most FD points per game to the position (50.1) - including 55 during the last seven.

Kel'el Ware, MIA at BKN ($6,100)

Ware has mostly been successful since becoming Miami's starting center by averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks within an eight-game run with the first unit. He's suffered a couple of hiccups during that span, but he's flashed plenty of upside for his salary by eclipsing 35 FD four time with 43.6 across 34 bench minutes against the Spurs right before the current run. The opposing Nets conceded 27.2 FD in 23 minutes to Ware a couple weeks ago and sit 27th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.4) while also yielding an average of 56.3 to fives overall They've also given up the fourth-most blocks per home matchup (6.1), particularly relevant as Ware has posted multiple blocks in 11 of 34 appearances.

Max Strus, CLE at WAS ($5,300)

Strus has been up and down since making his delayed season debut on Dec. 20, though he eventually reclaimed a starting job and is averaging 23.3 FD over that stretch. That sample includes five tallies exceeding 25 and another at 24.6, which certainly makes the veteran sharpshooter viable for tournament play. The Wizards are highly vulnerable defensively even with the recent addition of Khris Middleton as they've given up the third-most FD to small forwards over the last 15 games (45.6). They're also yielding 36.4 percent three-point shooting and the fourth-most made threes per game to SFs across the last 15 (3.2).

ALSO CONSIDER: KJ Simpson, CHA vs. SAN ($5,000); Nick Smith, CHA vs. SAN ($4,900)

