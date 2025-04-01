Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out against Sacramento
Smart won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings due to a right index finger partial extensor hood tear.
Smart continues to deal with a right index finger injury and will be forced to sit out the first leg of Washington's back-to-back Wednesday. AJ Johnson, Anthony Gill and Jaylen Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Smart's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now