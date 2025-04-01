Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:01pm

Smart won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings due to a right index finger partial extensor hood tear.

Smart continues to deal with a right index finger injury and will be forced to sit out the first leg of Washington's back-to-back Wednesday. AJ Johnson, Anthony Gill and Jaylen Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Smart's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Orlando.

Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards
