Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 10:07am

Smart (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Smart was previously ruled out for this contest which would've marked his third straight absence, but he's suddenly trending towards playing. Additionally, Jordan Poole (elbow) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Smart has played a minor role in recent outings, averaging 19.8 minutes over his last five games.

Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards

