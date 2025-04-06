Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams headshot

Mark Williams News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 9:07am

Williams (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up after missing Friday's 125-102 loss to the Kings. The big man has appeared in only 11 of Charlotte's last 16 games, but he's been productive when available, averaging 15.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.

Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
