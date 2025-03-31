NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

If you followed my endorsements over the weekend, you came into some extra cash. I topped off a productive weekend with a 166th-place finish out of 10,015 entries in the $5.55 NBA Shot, quadrupling my buy-in. I aim to keep the streak going on Monday with another bundle of DFS selections for Monday's eight-game featured slate on FanDuel.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Tonight's slate is not without its share of frustrations. The Rockets and the Lakers both played and won over the weekend, but I'm finding myself a bit gun-shy when it comes to making endorsements in the game. The Rockets blew out the Suns and sat their starters for much of the fourth quarter, so I think I'm ok with giving a green light to Jalen Green ($7,600) and possibly others on the roster. The Lakers are another matter. Luka Doncic and LeBron James are almost prohibitively expensive, so Austin Reaves' $8,000 salary is the only player I find palatable at the moment. I'm not too proud to admit some trepidation about how to approach this game, and if fading Doncic and James is a misstep, I'll own it.

INJURIES

CHI Josh Giddey (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Lonzo Ball (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

CHI Kevin Huerter (thumb) - OUT

CHI Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

Giddey still has a shot at playing, but Coby White ($8,200) will run the backcourt without restriction if he can't make it. White is fine independent of Giddey's status, but he'll enjoy a bit of a boost if Giddey is sidelined.

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Brown may need to sit Monday night. Finding a proper pivot for Brown has been difficult this season, as any number of standout performers are available to absorb the production gap. Sam Hauser ($4,300) would enter the lineup if Brown misses.

BKN Cameron Johnson (back) - OUT

BKN Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) - OUT

BKN Noah Clowney (ankle) - OUT

Johnson has been in and out of the lineup over the past couple of weeks. Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson are candidates for extra minutes.

OKC Chet Holmgren (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Jaylin Williams (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Isaiah Hartenstein (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

It's safe to say that the center position is up in the air for the Thunder tonight. Holmgren has been able to play sparingly, but Hartenstein's injury is new. Kenrich Williams ($4,200) would draw a start if all three players are out, but it's best to wait and see what happens when the starting lineup is released. The game is later in the evening, but there are two more games after this tip-off to swap out another big man.

UTA Collin Sexton (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (knee) - OUT

UTA John Collins (ankle) - OUT

The Jazz have nothing to play for, and I am absolutely fine with fading the squad down the stretch. The total for tonight's game is low, and I don't have much confidence in a starter or pivot. Play at your own risk.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four familiar names atop the player pool, but sacrifices must be made to offset the five-figure price tags. Of the group, Jayson Tatum ($10,200) appears to be the best call, especially with Jaylen Brown questionable. Tatum had a decent 17/13/9 line in his only matchup with the Grizzlies this season. Anthony Davis' ($10,000) dual eligibility is also compelling, as his recent play indicates a full recovery. I don't doubt good games out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, but their salaries are just too high to consider tonight.

The $9k range offers Domantas Sabonis ($9,200), who racked up 21 rebounds in his last game versus the Pacers in December. Despite lingering injuries, I believe he's safe to play. It's hard to argue with Paolo Banchero's ($9,800) recent production, but he may be a bit too expensive for me against the Clippers.

We have a few intriguing options available in the $8k range. The Miami duo of Bam Adebayo ($8,300) and Tyler Herro ($8,600) has a soft matchup at home against the Wizards, and both of them are worth a look. The potential center shortage for OKC should also open things up for Jalen Williams ($8,200). I'll also put Ivica Zubac ($8,000) back in play. He's been a frequent resident in my endorsement list.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($7,000) @ MEM

White is a perfectly reasonable call, especially if Tatum was too expensive for you. I like White even more if Brown is a scratch. White has had a nice string of games above the 30-FDFP threshold over the past two weeks, and we could easily see him go north of that number if he gets more perimeter opportunities.

Zach LaVine, SAC ($6,900) @ IND

It hasn't been the best month for LaVine, and it can be frustrating to see him hang out on the wing and often out of the action. The assertiveness he showed against Oklahoma City and Portland this week is what we're looking for, and I'm encouraged by the game's projected total. I'm also good with Keegan Murray ($5,800) in this game and high on the Kings in general.

Kyle Filipowski, UTA ($6,000) @ CHA

I know, I said I wouldn't do it. When you consider Kessler's absence and the overall matchup, I had to go back on my word and give Filipowski a mention. It looks like Mark Williams will be back tonight for the Hornets, and while that creates a risky scenario for the Duke rookie, Utah's backcourt is slightly better off and can dish the ball to Filipowski more effectively.

Matas Buzelis, CHI ($5,300) @ OKC

Buzelis went off against Dallas on Saturday, and I am going to fire him up if Josh Giddey's hip keeps him out of action. Buzelis' recent numbers have been solid but not explosive, so there's definite risk involved in going in this direction. Still, we need at least a couple of budget options to offset our elite spending, and I'm comfortable with the potential upside.

Obi Toppin, IND ($4,700) vs. SAC

As I said, I like the Kings, but Toppin's bargain price on the other side of this game is hard to ignore. I like Toppin enough to be the most popular budget option in my builds, and although he can burn you, he's equally capable of lighting it up if he gets enough shot volume.

Refer back to the injury section for the best values. Here are some extra honorable mentions to consider.

SG Nick Smith, CHA ($4,300)

SF/PF Franz Wagner, ORL ($8,300)

PG/SG Jrue Holiday, BOS ($5,800)

SG/SF Norman Powell, LAC ($6,500)

