Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Active during Tuesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 6:45pm

Kleber (foot) participated in Tuesday's practice, though there's still no clear timetable for his return to game action, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber hasn't played since Jan. 25 while recovering from surgery on his right foot, which he underwent on Jan. 30. The big man has been doing more on-court work recently, but there's still no official timetable for his return ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves. It's unclear whether Kleber will play a role in the Lakers' rotation whenever he returns, as he has yet to suit up for Los Angeles since the club acquired him in a trade with the Mavericks.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
