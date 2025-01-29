NBA Best Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, January 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Toronto Raptors -5.5 at Washington Wizards (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This line has actually moved a bit in favor of Washington, but I'll take the bait and yet another opportunity to fade the worst team in the NBA. We won't go through all of the numbers for Washington, but the Wizards haven't won a game since New Year's Day and have dropped 10 in a row by at least seven points. Meanwhile, Toronto is starting to move in the right direction, having won six of its last seven and four in a row straight up. Toronto has struggled on the road, but we'll Scottie Barnes and Co. to cover the 5.5 tonight.

RJ Barrett over 1.5 made three-pointers at Washington Wizards (-130)

BetMGM, 4:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a nice opportunity to target overs the Wizards, since playing another bottom-feeding team reduces the risk of a blowout. Over the past 10 games, Washington is allowing the third-most wide-open three-point attempts per game (22.4) to opponents. Barrett isn't a high-volume three-point shooter, but he's making 1.7 per game on 36.5% in January. This game also has an over/under of 229.5, and when the Raptors crack 110 points, Barrett averages 2.2 made threes.

Daniel Gafford O10.5 rebounds at New Orleans Pelicans (+102)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:52 PM CT

Nick Whalen: There are some 9.5s out there, but we'll take this at 10.5 at plus money. Gafford is essentially the last big man standing for Dallas, which is without Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber. Since Lively went down, Gafford is putting up 10.4 boards per game, but he's dealt with some foul trouble, as well as a massive blowout situation against Washington on Monday. New Orleans has been a bottom-5 rebounding team over the last 10 games, and the Pels are particularly bad on the defensive glass, which bodes well for Gafford. Over his last five games, he's posting 5.2 offensive rebounds per game.