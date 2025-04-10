Fantasy Basketball
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:56pm

Kleber (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber has yet to suit up for the Lakers while recovering from surgery on his right foot that he underwent on Jan. 30. However, the Lakers announced Thursday that the big man has returned to on-court activities, per Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com, which is a positive sign ahead of the playoffs. Kleber's last chance to suit up during the regular season will come Sunday against Portland.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
