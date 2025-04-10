Michael Porter News: Pops for 21 in Sacramento

Porter racked up 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Kings.

The 26-year-old wing remains a key source of secondary offense for the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic. Porter has scored in double digits in 22 straight appearances dating back to Feb. 22, and he's scored at least 20 points in six of his last 11 outings, averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks during that time.