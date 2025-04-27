Mike Conley Injury: Leaves for locker room Sunday

Conley exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Conley blocked a shot by LeBron James, but the veteran guard landed awkwardly on his left leg and remained on the floor for an extended period before limping to the locker room. Donte DiVincenzo will likely receive a bump in minutes if Conley is unable to return.